Vote for Katy
Don't you think it's time for a fresh new perspective on the Traverse City Commission? I do! That's why I'm urging you to support Katy Bertodatto on Nov. 5.
Katy is thoughtful and compassionate. She will listen to and advocate for all of the people of TC. Katy is a proven problem solver. She embraces differing points of view, weighs options and comes to workable solutions.
Katy is a hard working single mother, committed to a community that she hopes she can make a better place for her children.
Let's give her a voice on the Commission. Vote Katy.
Terry Beia
Traverse City
