Gun safety
Another Texas shooting has again refocused the need for stricter gun laws.
It is time to revisit legislation to make gun manufacturers, dealers and owners liable for murders committed with military-style weapons and large capacity magazines (more than 10 rounds).
I’ve heard the argument that motor vehicles kill more people, so why not make car manufacturers liable? Cars are not made to kill, but guns are made specifically to kill.
I include dealers because many of this style are imported. The onus then falls on the dealers to take the proper steps to insure the new owners are vetted properly. Owners who don’t take the proper steps to insure the security of their weapons are equally at fault.
I am not for banning guns or taking them away. We need more responsibility by the providers of these weapons to insure the public safety.
It is time to hit the manufacturers in their wallets and then maybe they will police the sale of their weapons and the dealers who sell them.
John Beeman
Interlochen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.