Voting for Smits
I am writing to lend my support for Andy Smits for drain commissioner.
I hired him to advise me about rising ground water and lake levels affecting my home. He was very professional, thorough and offered excellent and dispassionate advice. He is helpful and personable by nature and focused on the greater good. I am pleased to support someone with such a broad range of talents who wants to help others cope with the beautiful yet at times troublesome waters in our local environment.
He is decent and competent and exactly what we need in these troubled times.
Richard Beck
Empire
