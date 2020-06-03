Child care respect
Thank you for bringing up children in your May 17 editorial. Executive orders that closed schools and some child care businesses have made many aware of how, as you put it, child care is the before-thought, not the afterthought of a healthy workforce.
I hope that if our community does start considering child care, they discuss state regulations that limit the amount of income our business can earn. I hope they notice local regulations inhibiting the number of child care homes within city limits. I hope they realize that most children spend their days in home-based care. During this pandemic those home-based businesses are the ones who were most nimble, able to stay open, stay sanitary and stay developmentally excellent because of their small group size.
So I hope our business leaders invite home-based child care to the table, treat us with the same respect as other entrepreneurs and ask us how to recruit and retain more caregivers. Consult with those in the trenches, not just those who regulate or rate us. All input is valuable, but only those with experience can mentor new child care workers. We are passionate about children. We can help solve this problem. Ask us.
Christine Bazzett
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.