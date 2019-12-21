We are who we vote for
Dear Republicans: Look in the mirror and say "I would have given President Obama the OK to bribe another president with 390-plus million taxpayer dollars to get reelected and obstruct justice during a cover-up.”
Educate yourselves. Read the Mueller report and it confirms the Trump team working with Russian operatives 140-plus times as well as Trump himself obstructing justice 10 times. The impeachment hearings also confirmed Trump's corrupt scheme to investigate the Bidens and take the heat off his mentor Putin.
If your justification to overlook all of Trump's corruption is the stock market rise, remember, Obama facilitated a 12,500 point increase while there has been an 8,000 point increase under Trump.
Other factors to consider include: the Trump administration's record as the most corrupt in history, his obsession with kissing Putin's behind, paying off porn stars with campaign funds, 20-plus sexual assault allegations, tax fraud scandals, compulsive lying (13,000-plus) denying climate change, acts of racism, sexism, bullying and world leaders laughing in his face.
If you deny all the facts, you are strutting your ignorance, opposing American values, and you don't qualify for the Moral Majority.
Now is the time to go back to the mirror and say "we are who we vote for."
Bill Bassett
Elk Rapids
