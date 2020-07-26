Senior center runaround
For more years than anyone wants to admit, the bedrock senior citizens of Grand Traverse County have been asked to utilize a senior center that is woefully inadequate in terms of size and functionality. Despite repeated calls and pleas over the years, these leaders continue to squabble (to this day) and be part of the problem and not the solution.
The time for talk is over and the time for action is now. If the city and county cannot find the political will to move forward, then it is time for those entities to remove themselves. They can start by selling the valuable waterfront property that the current center sits on and use those sizable funds to provide a grant to a new senior center entity. This will allow that entity to both help fund the purchase of property and the building of a center to be proud of. Then let this entity function and operate under a millage like the majority of other Michigan county senior centers operate; why not Grand Traverse County?
How much longer does this community have to put up with this inexcusable stalemate? How much is enough Traverse City?
Vernon Barker
Traverse City
