May 6 was National Travel Advisor Day. As a member of American Society of Travel Advisors, I want to share information about the critical role that travel advisers play in the travel industry.
Now, more than ever, the value of booking with a travel adviser is clear. When things go wrong, we have your back. Given the current circumstance our industry now faces, and the overwhelming complexities of what travel may look like in a post COVID-19 world, we're eagerly waiting for guidelines and action from our government. We know that travel will return, but it will come back in phases.
The travel agency industry in the United States is a vital part of the travel and transportation infrastructure. While the physical elements of travel include planes, trains, cars, hotels, cruises and tours, it is the travel adviser who is the link.
In celebration of National Travel Advisors Day, Boomer Travel Group has launched a new Facebook Live series titled "Travel News — When Is it Safe to Travel?" every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through the month of May, at noon EST. To register and receive reminders go to https://www.boomerwomentravel.com/event-3834001.
Sue Barenholtz
Boomer Travel Group
