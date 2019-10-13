Bullying Prevention Month
October is National Bullying Prevention Month. According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, more than one out of five students report being bullied while in school. Heartbreakingly, my son Joseph was one of them.
My son is in fifth grade and loves learning, especially art and math. But he also has speech and cognitive disabilities and was bullied relentlessly in regular public school. It was so bad that his anxiety would skyrocket, he would completely shut down, and his schoolwork would suffer.
So, this year Joseph transferred to Michigan Virtual Charter Academy. He’s been attending public school at home for a little more than a month and loves it! He has his confidence back, loves his teachers and is doing great in school.
It has been such a blessing to have the opportunity to attend online school. The bullying is gone, and so is my son’s anxiety. He no longer feels negative pressure and can just focus on his lessons and being a kid.
Lynne Barbiero
Mancelona
