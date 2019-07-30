Response to July 25 letter
I was shocked to read the letter by Don Dierkes, of Interlochen, printed in this paper July 25. This shows the impact of the hate and hysteria driven by the democrat/progressive party since the election of President Trump. The writer’s condemnation to eternal life in hell for those who do not agree with him is a shameful thing to wish upon anyone. I can understand that not all voters are happy with the election results in 2016, but this is now 2019. Learn to forgive, accept and accommodate reality!
The continued response by the democrat/progressive party has been to first charge the president falsely, leading the Mueller Report, and now with that providing unsuccessful press for impeachment on similar false charges. They will find out at election time 2020 that the American people are too smart to fall for the lines of a “deceitful and do nothing party”! Additionally, to others who also support a position similar to Mr. Dierkes and continue to write letters shamefully directed at the president, know that your words will have no impact. It is the leadership provided by President Trump that wins the day, not hate and untruthful claims.
David Baldwin
Glen Arbor
