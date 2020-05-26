Who really lied to us?
With the recent release of testimony taken in secret by the Schiff/Pelosi House Committee, it is now documented that Obama, Biden, Rice, Clapper, Brennan, Comey and Yates, knew the details of the Flynn FBI interview and the Steele Dossier. Further, FBI illegal activities led to the FISA warrant, and then the Mueller investigation. This was “Russia, Russia, Russia,” as the democrat leadership tried to develop a false case against the president for the purposes of impeachment. Never in the course of U.S. history have so many high-level political partisans tried so hard to overthrow a free election of a president. This has now lasted over 3 1/2 years. Thankfully, truth has won out, and they have failed! A shameful display of their individual efforts to regain power at the expense of the American people. This is third world politics aided by a very compliant press! Those implicated must be punished to the full extent of the law.
In the end, it has been Obama and his minions that have lied to us! They offer nothing to improve this country — other than new lies and more investigations. They must be thrown out in 2020!
David Baldwin
Glen Arbor
