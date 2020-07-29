Against township millage
While the ambulance millage that Long Lake Township is requesting may provide funds for a needed fire station, the request for an ALS transporting service has no supporting data, no financial business plan and no pro forma’s for projected income/expense.
Currently Long Lake gets ALS transport coverage provided by North Flight at no cost to the township. My 30 years’ experience as a local EMS provider and administrator, as well as being a Long Lake Township resident since 1990, convinces me that this millage request is ill advised. The approximate $200 increase in property taxes is not money well spent.
Joel Baillie
Traverse City
