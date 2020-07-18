The bully pulpit
Reading American history I learned about the Progressive Era ushered in with the election of President Teddy Roosevelt. He observed that the White House provided him a bully pulpit, his platform from which to speak on issues important to the American people.
Now I see a bully writ large in President Donald Trump. This bully doubles down on every “misstep,” never apologizing, never making amends, always blaming others. It is truly epic. Conservative columnist George Will calls him “malignant buffoon."
The bully pulpit has morphed into a bully scaffold from which enemies are dispatched, conspiracy theory propagated and the public is gaslighted.
He needs to be replaced.
Robert E. Bahle
Suttons Bay
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.