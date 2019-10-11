Auto insurance reform
On Sept. 25, I attended the MI Auto Insurance Promise Rally at the state Capitol, a rally held in response to the auto insurance reform legislation passed in May, which will have a devastating impact on auto accident victims.
My son was in an auto accident. Surgeries and rehab fixed everything but his brain injury. That needs life-long care.
Michigan’s old no-fault auto insurance guaranteed all care needed. The new system eliminates this promise, which will woefully under-insure Michiganders. There are now capped coverage options. Provider reimbursement will be slashed nearly in half, resulting in many shutting their doors. And we gave it all away for nothing: Even though drivers will get a small break on the Personal Injury Protection portion of their premium, they’ll be forced to buy more liability coverage, likely canceling out any savings.
We are asking legislators to amend the new law ensuring it protects all Michigan drivers. I have one request for you: please select the lifetime benefits option when you renew your insurance! If you select any other level and get into an accident, your benefits will run out in short order.
An accident happened to us. It can happen to you.
Ann Avery
Cedar
