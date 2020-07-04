Masks protect others
In listening to some, it appears mask wearing and social distancing is a far left anti-red, white and blue idea developed to squash individual freedoms.
I could go on about how freedom has limits, how we have a moral obligation to protect others, that masks, social distancing and hand hygiene are all we have to protect against possibly the worst virus ever experienced and that these interventions are based on science not political ideology. But, I won’t because those who believe this is an evil left-wing conspiracy would not pay attention anyway.
What I will say to anti-maskers and anti-distancers is stand up for your rights. Let your surgeon know you are against masks and that it is fine to cough into your open wound. Attend crowded indoor events and shake hands. And while you are exercising your rights, be sure to put a pledge card in your wallet next to your insurance card that says you were informed of the benefits of masking, distancing and hand hygiene and you freely chose to ignore science. Furthermore, you agree to go to the back of the line should you contract the virus and need medical care.
Ann Avery
Cedar
