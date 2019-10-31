TCAPS superintendent
The manner in which Sue Kelly and the TCAPS board forced out Ann Cardon is disappointing, but, sadly, not surprising given the board’s recent history.
Even so, if we give the TCAPS board the benefit of the doubt and accept their vague explanations for Cardon’s ouster, then we can only conclude that the board is confessing to making a monumental and collective misjudgment when they unanimously decided to hire her.
And if the board is willing to admit (in their actions, if not their words) such a huge collective blunder, then they should all resign, because they are also admitting that they cannot be trusted to make a good selection in the search for the next permanent superintendent.
Kevin Avery
Williamsburg
