Mair for city commission
I recommend voters support Tom Mair for the City Commission. Tom brings a progressive viewpoint and is concerned about poverty, government debt, education, health care, environment and homelessness. He takes his job seriously and brings new ideas to the table.
He’s not taking PAC money. Why spend so much on a campaign? It’s not about parties, memberships and special interests. Protecting the environment ... protecting the neighborhoods.
On watch for you the resident, the taxpayer, the voter.
He wants a sustainable TC! Tom’s not a flip-flopper or waffler. His views are consistent. He didn’t change his stated allegiances at the last minute.
Martin Arkin
Traverse City
