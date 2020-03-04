Government attacks on Medicare
As a physician in Traverse City, I wanted to give the general public an idea of what’s going on behind the scenes in the medical system. The Medicare system that serves patients over 65 is under intense attack. Year by year, Medicare payments made for medical services are decreasing. This occurred under both Democratic and Republican administrations, but it’s gotten more intense under the present administration. This is likely related to the recent tax cuts for the super-rich and the big corporations that have created huge debt in the federal government. It is now to the point where some payments for medical care are less than the cost of doing good medicine. I do not believe that this is sustainable.
In addition, the legalized bribery that occurs by many of the drug companies in supporting political campaigns is helping to maintain their monopolies and keep prices so high that patients can’t afford their medicine. I think the result of all this will be higher costs for patients, hospital closures and there will be fewer good physicians available to provide medical services.
Support politicians who will adequately fund Medicare and help break the monopoly and corrupt dealings of some drug companies.
Martin Arkin, M.D.
Traverse City
