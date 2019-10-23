Support for Ashlea Walter
I’m pleased to support Ashlea Walter for TC Commission. For over a decade, Ashlea and I have been dedicated volunteers together on numerous community efforts and causes. I’m supporting Ashlea because she treats our community as an extension of her family. I’m supporting Ashlea because she will be a great commissioner for TC.
She does her homework and makes decisions based on facts. She tackles complicated problems with reason and level-headedness. She is conscious of the consequences of her acts. She is driven at every step by fairness and equity. Please join me in voting for Ashlea Walter for TC.
TJ Andrews
Traverse City
