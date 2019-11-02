Election for sale?
The races for five Traverse City Commission seats in Traverse City have reached new extremes in the money being raised by some candidates. The dollar amounts border on the obscene, ranging to more than $12,000, or two to four times what recent elections have cost candidates to campaign. Several candidates are accepting large donations from the Chamber, Realtors and developers for the non-partisan position. The cost of running for public office should never be a barrier for those willing to serve. Jim Carruthers, Roger Putman and Tom Mair have not accepted special interest support. They will get my vote!
Kent Anderson
Traverse City
