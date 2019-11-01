Bertodatto for commission
Consider Katy Bertodatto for Traverse City Commission. Katy brings energy, focus and determination to help Traverse City as it gains traction as a destination to live and work. As a single mother and University of Michigan graduate, Katy understands we need child care and educational support opportunities to attract and retain young families. She also understands that if we want to continue growing in a positive manner, a healthy partnership with business is vital. As a Traverse City resident for more than a decade, she knows where the City stands and where it needs to go. Please vote on Nov. 5.
Bradley Anderson
Traverse City
