The general welfare
I read with concern the front page article in Friday's May 1 Record-Eagle about the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners approving a letter to be sent to Gov. Whitmer urging her to open up the state to the way it was before the shelter-at-home order.
Our state should only be reopened when facts, evidence, science and sufficient testing can and are being done. It is amazing that those demanding the reopening of our state and nation are the same people who rally around the banner of the "sanctity of life." What about the sanctity of life for those of us who are living? What about our civil rights to be safe and our "right to life"? The preamble to the U.S. Constitution says "promote the general welfare." That's what Gov. Whitmer is doing, promoting the general welfare of the residents of Michigan. Not your welfare, our welfare. She is choosing life.
Chris Altemann
Cedar
