Preparing for pandemics integral
When the restrictions of the stay-at-home order were lifted, the number of cases continued to rise. This is also the case around the world. Hundreds of people continue to die due to the coronavirus, and the main reason is lack of resources. During this pandemic, it is disrupting trade and tourism by about 18 percent of the goal economy.
As an ambassador for The Borgen Project, a nonprofit that is dedicated to fighting extreme poverty, I urge Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Sen. Gary Peters to co-sponsor the Global Health Security Act. This act will greatly increase those resources needed to support pandemic preparedness and prevent threats of infectious diseases. This will be a big step to help save lives in the fight of global poverty. Even though there is no cure for COVID-19, it is important that the U.S provides the necessary actions to prevent the increasing number of deaths.
Leeah Allen
Ypsilanti, Michigan
