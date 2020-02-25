Ice on sidewalks
I had occasion to visit downtown to go to a shop recently. I parked at a meter with my handicap plate and got out of the car with my cane. I couldn’t believe how many stores hadn’t bothered to clear the significant ice from the sidewalks in front of their stores. I walked carefully to the shop then right back to my car. No way was I going to risk a fall going anywhere else. This is no way to attract people downtown to shop.
Whitney Allen
Traverse City
