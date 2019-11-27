Heated rhetoric
There is a lot of concern about the current heated political rhetoric. Many people, though, believe they’re imbued with an impartiality and thereby inhabit a more balanced and rational middle ground.
However, if such a place ever existed, it did not win our independence, destroy slavery, gain women suffrage, defeat fascism and battle for civil rights.
This sheltered comfort zone seems unlikely to concern itself with the inequities and injustice of the disenfranchised and impoverished margins.
Instead it suggests a privileged residence that dares and offers little while claiming a balance of good will and faith. Besides, such a balance of any worth seems impossible as long there floats a Trump banner, a banner smeared with corruption, racism, greed, dishonesty, treason, cowardice, disloyalty toward friends, abandonment of allies and contempt for democracy and rule of law.
The present heated rhetoric has, by and large, been ushered in by the enormity of Trump’s government and the disgraceful, calamitous support of its henchmen, adorers and apologists. These folks champion a thug and criminal, and so, by casting such bread upon the waters, they must not feel unduly maligned when it floats back to them poisoned with mistrust, bitterness and anger.
Allen McCullough
Interlochen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.