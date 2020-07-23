Don't throw stones
State Sen. Curt VanderWall's op-ed piece in the July 3 edition of the Record-Eagle reveals more about his character than what he purports to express in his piece.
His attack on our governor falls in line with our Divider-in-Chief in Washington. Apparently it’s easier to throw stones than it is to acknowledge that our Democratic governor pulled off one of the best jobs of holding COVID-19 at bay than almost any other governor in the country. In a recent survey, under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s leadership, Michigan was ranked No. 1 in the country for her response to the pandemic.
When we, the citizens, elect men and women to represent us in the political area we expect more than what Curt is exhibiting. We expect all to work together for the common good of the people.
Curt, it’s time for you to roll up your sleeves and act on our behalf instead of throwing stones.
Steve Alguire
Suttons Bay
