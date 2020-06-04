Track record
Our former Marine congressman Jack Bergman, who likes to tout his three stars, once again fed the ground troops a bunch of baloney with his piece in the Record-Eagle on 14 May 2020.
He chooses to berate our governor for her courageous actions to save lives in Michigan while he does nothing except try to posture himself for reelection.
I have no idea what his record was as former Marine, but his record as our representative is abysmal — unless you like to acknowledge that he went to Washington and became another lap dog for Trump.
He ran for office as a Marine general and became the Cowardly Lion character in the "Wizard of Oz." His track record of not meeting with his constituents was only the beginning of his lack of courage to serve.
Can it Jack, we’ve had enough lies and posturing from Washington.
Steve Alguire
Suttons Bay
Retired captain in the U.S. Army, served in Vietnam from 1965-1966
