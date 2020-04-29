A media darling
Gov. Whitmer has appeared on approximately 30 high-profile news talk shows in the past few weeks. She has hired with state funds Chris Meagher to manage her appearances in the media. Meagher is the former press secretary for Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign.
As our governor has has stated numerous times, her number one priority during the COVID-19 crisis is to save Michigan lives.
My question to our governor: How has your press secretary and all of your TV appearances helped save Michigan lives?
John M. Alford
Williamsburg
