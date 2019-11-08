Outcome up to voters
Keys to thriving Northwest Michigan rural/tourist based communities are: some form of post-high-school training, a commute of no more than 30 minutes, and public transportation.
Simultaneously, affordable child care, affordable housing and affordable health care are the basics of any thriving community. Our advanced USA struggles to address these basic community needs. Rents have drastically outpaced wage growth, leading to more cost burdened households.
The Child Care for Working Families Act, introduced in 2017: Families would pay for care on a sliding scale. And, universal access to high-quality preschool for all 3 and 4 year olds.
Even as the economy continues to grow and the housing market rebounds, U.S. citizens face widening inequality and an inability to comfortably pay for housing as wage growth stagnates and housing costs climb.
Two presidential candidates, Senators Warren and Sanders, address these basic community needs. Wealth taxes: Warren — taxing 2 percent of wealth for those worth over $50 million and 3 percent after the first $1 billion.
Sanders — 1 percent tax on households worth more than $32 million, with higher tax rates up to 8 percent for those in excess of $10 billion.
The outcome of this stagnation is up to voters.
Nancy Adadow Gray
Frankfort
