MLK Day, Jan. 20
"Capitalism does not permit an even flow of economic resources. With this system, a small privileged few are rich beyond conscience, and almost all others are doomed to be poor at some level. That's the way the system works. And since we know that the system will not change the rules, we are going to have to change the system." — Martin Luther King Jr. 1929 Atlanta, 1968 Memphis.
Nancy Adadow Gray
Frankfort
Commented
