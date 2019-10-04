Services for all
Today, 107 countries provide universal health care. The United States does not. The strategic aim of universal health coverage is to ensure that everyone can use the health services they need without risk of financial ruin or impoverishment, no matter their social-economic situation. In addition, preventive curative services protect health and incomes.
The Commonwealth Fund assessed the performance of healthcare systems in 11 countries based on 72 indicators. The idea was to find out how efficient health care in the United States is. The survey ranked U.S. healthcare last. 1. United Kingdom 2. Australia 3. Netherlands 4. New Zealand and Norway 6. Switzerland/ Sweden 8. Germany 9. Canada 10. France 11. USA. Bloomberg Annual Study: Most Efficient Health Care 2018 ranked no less than 56 countries. Asia is the big winner: 1. Hong Kong 2. Singapore 3. Spain 4. Italy 5. South Korea 6. Israel 7. Japan 8. Australia 9. Taiwan 10. United Arab Emirates.
The Affordable Care Act, our current system, is not universal health care. Some advocates for a type of universal health care, sometimes called "Medicare for all," mandate that services must be of good quality.
Our charge: cover all residents of this country with affordable and quality health care.
Nancy Adadow Gray
Frankfort
