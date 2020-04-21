Nuclear weapons treaty
The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons was adopted on July 7, 2017, without U.S. support, by 122 nations. The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons received the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts in promoting the treaty. Fifty ratifications are needed for the treaty to enter into force. On Jan. 23, 2020, Paraguay became the 35th country to ratify the treaty.
The treaty will ban the development, production, testing, acquisition, possession, transfer, use and even the threat of using nuclear weapons. There will be verifiable and transparent safeguards to ensure the destruction of and non-building of any nuclear weapons.
President Trump is ignoring the 2007 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. He is “modernizing” nuclear weapons, building “more usable” weapons that pose a serious risk to escalation and expanding the scenarios in which the U.S. might use nukes first. Public pressure is needed on President Trump and Congress to abolish nuclear weapons, or we need a new president and a smarter Congress.
Compliments of Peace Action of Michigan.
Nancy Adadow Gray
Frankfort
