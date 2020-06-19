An exaggeration too far
As a daily reader of letters to the editor and opinion pages, I see exaggerations, out-of-context comments and lies by writers on the far left and far right. Columnist Dana Milbank’s June 3 vitriol reached a new low. I’m a conservative who sees much to dislike in our president but saying he caused our racial divide, a 400-year-old problem, and "ignored an approaching pandemic turning a crisis into a catastrophe and worsening the biggest economic collapse since the Great Depression" is absurd.
Addressing the first, a white Minneapolis policeman killed a black man, starting the worst rioting and looting since Rodney King in 1992. It’s the president's fault? No mention of the Minneapolis police‘s decades-long history of racism. Who controlled that city and state? Democratic governors, senators and mayors. Nothing has been done.
Secondly, President Donald Trump stopped flights from China and was criticized by Democrats as racist. Did Milbank plead Trump close our borders in February to stem COVID-19? No. Doctors Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx said the president acted as experts recommended.
Milbank concludes "Trump has made America hate again.” Milbank writes without objectivity to sew divisiveness. If Trump developed a cure for cancer, Milbank would say "Trump hasn't lifted a finger to cure heart disease.”
Richard Abell
Traverse City
