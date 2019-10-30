Supporting our children
Our children are our future! Please vote yes on the child support millage. It will help with accessing food assistance, medical care, child care and other needs, as well as providing advice on child rearing. Playgroups help with social and emotional development, which are important preparations for school. Finding playmates for one's children can be a problem in Leelanau County, where seniors outnumber young parents and children's residences may be scattered miles apart. The millage is a very small charge — at .253, the millage will cost taxpayers a little over $25 per $100,000 of assessed property value each year through 2024.
Barbara Abbott
Lake Leelanau
