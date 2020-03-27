My elderly friend and I are waiting in his silver Jeep in a church parking lot to pick up surplus foods. The brown church buildings resemble Viking helmets — rounded, with super-sized white spikes in the center of the roofs.
We are watching a 1955 musical satire, “It’s Always Fair Weather,” on his cell phone.
I’m thinking of my daughter in Connecticut, an end-of-life care nurse with coronavirus patients. She says her hospital doesn’t have enough protective gear. She and her husband are taking turns working and staying home with their preschool-aged children. She says they’ll put in a vegetable garden this year.
My Jeep friend is a Buddhist and says, “Things that are a negative force for your ability to grow and evolve — anger, greed, foolishness; things that lead to war, pestilence, foolishness — we need to be aware that we can overcome them with wisdom.”
“And with humor,” I add.
A female dancer in a red dress, maybe Cyd Charisse, vamps hilariously. Gene Kelly slides across the dance floor in a move that ends in the splits. Perhaps it’s the small screen on the phone, but I can’t stop laughing.
We each share we have decided we won’t go to the hospital if we’re sick; the notion of triage is off-putting. We will tough it out and hope we live.
Later a disabled friend tells me he’s decided not to accept his family’s invitation to come live with them and with his many grandsons, all of them the great joy of his life. He doesn’t want to be the cause, if they get sick, and he doesn’t want to be an imposition, if he does.
I take some food to an ailing friend out in the country and he says, before I even get in the door, “Wash your hands.” Which I do. He’s in pain; his planned hip surgery has been indefinitely postponed.
Driving home there are several people gathered outside Red Ginger, picking up curbside suppers and singing “Happy Birthday” to a child in the front seat of an SUV across the street.
The next morning, walking down Front Street, the city is eerily quiet except for the sound of mourning doves, calling out from the telephone wires, their spring mating calls.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had issued an order for everyone to stay home. All the stores are closed with signs on their doors.
Outside Mama Lu’s a young woman is putting up signs: CURB SERVICE. She smiles brightly, “Great day to be alive!” She’s not wearing a coat and hurries back inside.
It’s overcast, cold and damp, March weather. March is the season of withheld spring, of things about to pop. I see a pair of mallards near the river, the brownish female waddling in front of the more dapper male, oblivious of coronavirus. Life goes on and I am glad it does. People try to be nice to each other and I’m glad of that, too. Life’s tough sometimes and being nice helps.
