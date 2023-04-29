America needs to rebuild our manufacturing capabilities.
For decades, we have watched our iconic makers of things first leave the state of Michigan, then leave the country altogether. Great industries were simultaneously pushed away by bad governmental policies and lured away by the promise of cheap international labor.
This shift has come at great peril for the United States, both from an economic and a national security standpoint. That’s why I supported a recent Ford Motor Company effort to build a new battery plant here at home in Marshall.
But not all projects are the same. We must be smart about how we rebuild manufacturing here at home, which is why I helped lead the fight against the proposed battery plant in Big Rapids that will be owned and operated by Gotion, Inc., a subsidiary of the Chinese-owned Gotion High Tech.
Gotion High Tech’s Articles of Association require that its entities “set up a Party organization and carry out Party activities in accordance with the Constitution of the Communist Party of China … the Company shall ensure necessary conditions for carrying out Party activities.”
An explicitly America-last sentiment like that should have been grounds for termination of the proposal, right out of the gate. But an even bleaker picture is painted in terms of the project’s potential security risks when taking into account the recent actions of the Chinese Communist Party.
In March, China’s new Foreign Minister Qin Gang warned that “conflict and confrontation” with the United States was all but inevitable. Shortly thereafter, China’s President Xi stood, shoulder to shoulder, in overt partnership with Vladimir Putin, an avowed enemy of the United States.
Cases of corporate espionage by Chinese operatives have reached a fever pitch in recent years and, just recently, China infiltrated our airspace to spy on our people and military bases while also conducting international maneuvers to taunt and intimidate our allies like Taiwan and Japan.
Even worse, similar Gotion plants opened in Vietnam and Argentina were publicly heralded as part of China’s “Belt and Road Initiative,” an aggressive policy designed to help secure China’s economic domination throughout the world.
With such clear and present danger staring us in the face, how is it possible that the Michigan legislature just committed to spending $175 million of taxpayer money for a similar venture in our own backyard?
Make no mistake — bringing jobs to our great state through innovation and initiative is a worthy undertaking, especially when a project of that nature could also bolster our manufacturing industry.
But there is a strong reason why I, and so many of my colleagues in the Michigan Senate, have been so vocal in our opposition to this project.
I have been relentlessly fighting in the Michigan legislature against undue and clear-as-day foreign influence in our state, which is why I vehemently urged the governor and her friends in the legislature to drop this project. Ultimately, there is a way to revitalize our state’s manufacturing industry without unraveling our efforts to safeguard our communities and nation from greater foreign influence.
With the CCP maliciously interfering in our sovereignty — and that of our allies — it would be narrow-minded and incredibly destructive to continue moving forward with a Gotion High Tech subsidiary in Mecosta County, particularly considering the proposed site’s proximity of about 100 miles to Camp Grayling.
I urge stakeholders and my fellow legislators to re-evaluate Gotion’s allegiances, which are patently unfit for Michigan and America.
Going forward, we can — and we must — walk the tightrope of expanding our manufacturing industry while not jeopardizing our national security.
About the author: Republican John Damoose is a Michigan senator representing the 37th District, which includes Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties as well as parts of Mackinac and Chippewa counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.