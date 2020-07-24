For more than 18 years, the greater Traverse City community has planned to rebuild our Senior Center facility at its current location, in the heart of Traverse City and on the beach of beautiful Grand Traverse Bay. This location has always been near and dear to thousands of our area senior citizens with hundreds of programs that help them to maintain active and productive lifestyles. The Senior Center is also home to the popular and historic shuffleboard courts, City tennis courts and a great beach — all just a few blocks from downtown.
We started out fundraising through the Annual Chicken Dinner event. We raised $200,000 one chicken dinner at a time. This with other private and public funding gave us $633,000 for the new building. We did this because the 50-year-old Pavilion, which had been walled-in to create the current facility, was falling apart and woefully insufficient space to provide our beloved seniors quality programming.
Our faithful leader Lori Wells kept us smiling and always on task.
The City and County have long worked together to support our seniors and more recently, the City Commission and County Board of Commissioners came together jointly to support a plan to rebuild the Senior Center at this location. By resolution, the City committed to hiring a consultant to help design a new building while the County supported developing a fundraising plan to get the job completed. The Friends of the Senior Center group was formed and off they went, working together at make this dream a reality.
The City/County facilities collaboration has always been a good investment. Both organizations have successfully shared the Governmental Center building on Boardman Avenue, the Dennis Finch Law Enforcement Center next to the Court House and the Senior Center facility along West Bay. These shared faculties are not only a cost savings to both City and County operations but a convenience for our residents. The shared Senior Center facility is housed and maintained on city parkland while the operations are funded through a countywide tax millage. The City and County have always worked hard at maintaining a good relationship while effectively managing services and programs for our citizens.
The City has completed the public engagement process and has successfully developed a design and plan to build a new facility on city property based on growing needs and with public input. We now face the challenges of funding the project.
The Friends of the Senior Center have come up with a funding plan to raise the $4 million needed, by asking our citizens to support this effort through a city/county millage request. The City has supported this action and we hope the County will do the same.
This community has long awaited a new Senior Center building. Now is the time to finish what we started. Working together we are asking the citizens to support funding this project by placing the question on the ballot in November to build our new Senior Center.
