With tens of millions of Americans out of work, including many of our neighbors, it’s time local governments tighten their belts.
In the past few weeks, Traverse City agreed to spend more than $40,000 for insurance on the Fish Pass project — the first installment in the city’s tab for that project’s $18-20 million price tag; to gift $410,000 dollars profit to the seller of a property adjacent to a long-discussed parking deck; and to seek expansion of TIF funding for various other downtown projects.
Traverse City is not alone. Across the region, we hear “this money has to be spent,” “this money is earmarked for that project,” “if we don’t spend it now, we’ll lose our chance …”
Compare with what working people in our community are facing: “Where will I get money for food, rent and utilities? Will my employer re-open? Will they re-hire me?” Students don’t know when or where they’ll start school again. Regional colleges and schools face steep cuts in enrollments and will cut hiring accordingly. Munson is laying off workers. Small businesses are barely hanging on. Many employers debate whether it makes sense to try re-opening in the face of a likely second wave of COVID-19 shutdowns that the CDC predicts for later this year. Tourism has cratered. Tax revenues are plummeting.
Now, with the state projecting a multi-million-dollar deficit and the president referring to Gov. Whitmer as “that woman in Michigan,” I’m not optimistic our state will get help from Washington. The Feds pile trillions onto this year’s already record $1 trillion deficit. Senate Majority Leader McConnell warned that some states will declare bankruptcy, that Congress will not rescue everyone. Any funds Michigan gets from the Feds will mainly go downstate, where the disaster hit hardest.
Already, state legislative leaders canceled $80 million in general fund spending. Gov. Whitmer suspended state hiring and restricted non-essential purchasing, actions she said were warranted “given the severity of the fiscal challenges currently confronting state government.”
Local governments need to pay attention.
We are far down on state and federal priorities lists. City Manager Marty Colburn warned a year ago that state support to local governments declined — and that was before the pandemic. We can start by planning for what experts predict will be the deepest recession since 1929.
Large projects that require funding from multiple sources (like Fish Pass) will fall apart as funding from state, federal and other sources falls victim to cutbacks caused by the pandemic.
Every non-essential local expenditure should be put on hold now. Discretionary spending must stop. Local financial managers and political leaders must view every tax dollar as a public trust — like money in their wallet.
We hope life will return to normal soon. We want to convey to the outside world that we are optimistic about the future of our region. Optimism must be balanced by realism.
For the foreseeable future, local expenditures should help local workers, provide incentives for small business owners to keep operating and help the neediest and most at-risk members of our community. “Nice to have” expenditures must wait.
About the author: Jack Segal is a retired diplomat who teaches courses at several colleges and universities and online.
