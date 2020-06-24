Michigan is focused on the road ahead with COVID-19. We need to pursue a safe and sensible way forward that keeps our people and our economy healthy.
While we work to achieve those goals, key reforms to help the state improve its roadways are in motion. And we’ll need them.
Michigan faces a massive budget problem because of shortfalls created by the pandemic. Due to large portions of our state’s economy being closed for months, less business is getting done. That means fewer sales and income tax coming in and less revenue to go around. We don’t yet know what the budget for the upcoming fiscal year will look like, but we must develop efficient measures to ensure communities and counties get the most out of their road funding dollars.
I supported a pair of bills that recently moved through the Michigan House to ease restrictions on how locals spend road money from the state. Currently, 75 percent of road funding for communities and counties must be spent on primary roads instead of local roads that need the most attention. Giving locals more flexibility makes sense and allows them to prioritize the roads they know are bad. It’ll help fill that years-old pothole instead of giving that main road a fresh layer of asphalt when it may not badly need it.
Another creative solution encourages federal aid swaps in Michigan to give locals additional resources. The state would buy federal dollars given to local governments for road and bridge projects. Communities and counties might get 80 or 90 cents on the dollar with these swaps, but both sides benefit through the exchange. The state department of transportation obtains extra money for the numerous projects it must complete and locals can use dollars that don’t come attached with many federal requirements that sidetrack, slow down or increase the cost on projects.
We are also committed to taking a serious look at tolling. I hear a lot of interest about this. Can we do it? What would it look like? What do other states have that allows them to do it that Michigan doesn’t? An independent third-party study would provide something real for people to look at and settle the debate.
Michigan has been a free passage state. But from driveway to highway, our state’s roads are in dire need of repair and we need to explore every option to see that they’re fixed for our current and future generations —while developing ways to pay for those fixes.
In my first term in the Michigan House, I’ve worked tirelessly to deliver needed change regarding how we approach fixing our local roads. That was done through extensive communication – meeting with people across the state at town halls as well as local leaders and road builders to formulate a way forward. What I took away from those conversations is for communities and counties across Michigan, more tools were needed in the toolbox. I’ve set to work to give them these resources, and it will help craft a better road ahead.
