Michigan’s farmers are coping with a challenging growing season following record rainfall this spring.
The wet weather severely hindered planting efforts and provides cause for concern as we enter the harvesting season. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated 17.3 percent of Michigan farmland wasn’t planted this year. That’s more than 10 percentage points higher than the national average — impacting Michigan’s second-largest economic sector.
In July, the USDA designated five northern Michigan counties as primary disaster areas, including Leelanau County. This makes these areas eligible for emergency loans. But we must do more, because the ripple effect of a bad yield extends beyond the field.
My job is to work for the people I represent across Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Mason counties, and those who work hard on farms in our area to deliver food to our tables are hurting badly. I want to do everything within my position as a state representative to get farmers through a tough season and help hard-working consumers avoid impacts on their wallets when they head to the store. Though it may be irreversible in some cases, we owe it to the people of Michigan to gather input and explore remedies that will do what rotten weather has prevented our farmers from doing — for now and in the future.
Members of the Michigan House and Senate Agriculture committees met for a special joint hearing in August at Michigan State University to address the pressures squeezing the state’s agricultural industry in a trying year. Key stakeholders and experts representing our state’s farm industry shared information and ways to support our farmers.
I’m working with my colleagues who took part in that meeting to absorb the information and passionate testimony given. I look forward to addressing this problem and reviewing possible legislative measures that come from it. I also sponsored an adopted House Resolution supporting a U.S. cherry industry petition to the U.S. International Trade Commission. The petition requested federal protection for cherry farmers across America and in Michigan from unfair trade practices conducted by Turkey.
Subsidies from the Turkish government brought 1.5 million pounds of cherries to the U.S. last year. This flooding of the market — up from roughly 825,000 pounds in 2017 — cratered the price on cherries and made it difficult for domestic growers to sell their product at competitive prices. In Michigan, dried tart cherries are marketed for $4.50 to $5 per pound at wholesale. Turkey was marketing their product for 89 cents per pound.
Soon after this resolution was adopted, the commission imposed tariffs on Turkish cherry exports. It was a relief to those in this industry. Michigan supplies roughly 75 percent of the total domestic cherry production in the U.S. I wanted to ensure our state continues to be a force in this market, instead of being boxed out by a foreign producer.
The agriculture industry is worth over $100 billion for Michigan annually. More importantly, our farmers’ prosperous lives hang in the balance. That’s invaluable — and why I’m with northern Michigan farmers.
