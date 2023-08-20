About the author: Jürgen Griswold is the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation Board of Directors youth representative. He is going into his senior year at Ellsworth High School and is president of his school’s Student Council. Griswold represents several school and community organizations, serving as a three-sport varsity athlete, leadership team member of the Community Foundation’s Youth Advisory Council and as a member of S.A.F.E. in Northern Michigan/Community Anti-Drug Coalition, FIRST Robotics, National Honor Society, Quiz Bowl and his church youth group. He founded the Little Reading Buddies literacy program, and for the past 11 years, co-led an annual fundraiser to benefit the Great Lakes Burn Camp for Kids.