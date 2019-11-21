Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Windy early. Snow showers, especially this evening. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy early. Snow showers, especially this evening. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.