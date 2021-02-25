Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula (WOMP) has sued Peninsula Township to undo the current winery ordinance established by our community. As customers, neighbors and friends of the wineries, we respectfully disagree with this lawsuit. We support the wineries of Old Mission and want them to succeed. But we ask that you drop this lawsuit for the benefit of the community.
The current ordinance, proposed by early winery visionaries and adopted by our township with citizen input, has served us well.
But WOMP’s lawsuit demands the right to operate as full restaurant/bars with all types of events and catering, operating hours from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., seven days per week (Do you really want to hear “Macarena” until 2 a.m.?). This threatens untold increases in traffic, noise and environmental impact.
Before filing their lawsuit last October, WOMP proposed up to 48 residential homes (seven are currently allowed), along with wineries and up to 20 guest rooms on a 40-acre parcel and wineries on parcels as small as 5 acres with no requirement to grow their own grapes. If a tiny fraction (1 percent) of eligible agriculture in Peninsula Township takes advantage of that proposal, there could be 92 more winery operations on this sensitive body of land.
Old Mission Peninsula is a sliver of land, 16 miles long and as narrow as a single mile. There is only one primary road leading on and off the peninsula. The delicate balance between farming, residential living, recreation, and what was intended to be limited commercial is already stressed without additional pressures.
Township government, farmers and residents have worked for decades to protect agricultural land and scenic vistas. Our small community of under 6,000 residents has taxed itself nearly $20 million through our Purchase of Development Rights program to support low-impact agriculture and manage development. We created the attributes that allow current wineries to operate and attract their many customers. The community shaped this favorable environment for all to thrive, not for a few to exploit.
WOMP’s latest demands would allow commercial activities under the guise of agricultural wineries with expanded operations intended to maximize profits without consideration of the effects on the community and the environment.
Over the years, Old Mission Peninsula has balanced the opposing forces of development and commercial pressures with our tradition of low-impact agriculture and a supportive residential community.
In the 1980s, we turned away three rounds of mega-development attempts. In the 1990s, we resisted an effort to change wineries into events centers. A few years later, we were able to stop attempts to establish a new winery ordinance without reasonable controls.
We will continue to defend what we’ve all created. Protect the Peninsula is intervening in this lawsuit to support our township board and ensure that each element of the community flourishes: low impact farming, peaceful neighborhoods with safe recreational opportunities, and successful wineries.
Remember out state motto: Si Quaeris Peninsulam Amoenam, Circumspice. If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you.
Then preserve it.
About the authors: John Wunsch grew up working on the family farm and has been extensively involved in farmland preservation and winery issues over the last 30 years. After a career as a guitarist, he shifted to running a website for musicians and owns a cherry farm on Old Mission.
Erin has lived on Old Mission Peninsula since 2012. She is an advocate for land preservation and maintaining a balance between residential living and protecting the environment. She is on the board of Protect the Peninsula, a local citizens advocacy nonprofit.