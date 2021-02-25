About the authors: John Wunsch grew up working on the family farm and has been extensively involved in farmland preservation and winery issues over the last 30 years. After a career as a guitarist, he shifted to running a website for musicians and owns a cherry farm on Old Mission.

Erin has lived on Old Mission Peninsula since 2012. She is an advocate for land preservation and maintaining a balance between residential living and protecting the environment. She is on the board of Protect the Peninsula, a local citizens advocacy nonprofit.