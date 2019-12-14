Northern Michigan’s natural beauty may — no indeed, will — be tarnished by the actions of a few local pro-drug politicians and their marijuana collaborators at Monday evening’s Commission meeting. The harm which follows will be substantial, costly, and irreversible in the long term. The evolution of widespread child drug use, addiction, and an uptick of crime and deadly car crashes remains a certainty.
Amidst the TC building boom, the drug boom will share space with the beer boom and the liquor boom and the wine boom along with unlimited marijuana grow operations, transport and safety compliance operations, and 13 medical marijuana dispensaries, as well as the Michigan law which permits families to possess 10 ounces of high potency pot and the right to carry 2.5 ounces of pot in their pockets. Michigan citizens may grow privately up to 12 bushy marijuana plants in residences.
Added to the mix are marijuana “micro” businesses and pop-up marijuana “bars” and the eventual legalization of “magic mushrooms” (see Colorado).
Taken all together, children and adults may eventually find drug establishments every 300 feet in the city rather than every 1000 feet.
Additionally, as the northern Michigan drug hub develops, area residents will also be sharing space with clandestine and explosive Meth labs, an occasional crack house, and a still thriving heroin scene, and a vaping epidemic which has now claimed the lives of 47 people and caused what may be permanent damage to the lungs of 2,400 teenagers and adults nation wide.
The death of 400,000 Americans due to drug overdoses in recent years is not expected to diminish the current demand for stronger addictive drugs, whether they be nicotine (highly addictive), fentanyl (deadly), or just high potency and addictive federally illegal (unsafe) marijuana.
The expected local marijuana boom will be a strong challenge to the hearts — but mostly the minds — of area middle and high school students and drug tourists seeking the perfect high with the least discomfort and ease of acquisition.
The development of an unlimited marijuana industry in Traverse City will turn one of America’s most pristine and beautiful natural geographic treasures and serene retirement centers into a wild west of drug experimentation and a 20-year struggle to reverse the error.
The future vision of a wealth-creating vast local drug utopia is a chimera — unchecked, it is a recipe for community decay and crime waiting to happen; it is rather a dawning drug dystopia of scary proportions.
Note: As of December 10, 2019, a total of 2,409 hospitalized EVALI cases have been reported to CDC from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and two U.S. territories (Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands). Fifty-two deaths have been confirmed in 26 states and the District of Columbia (as of December 10, 2019) — Center for Disease Control.
About the author: Brad Spencer is a retired English/Journalism instructor, community drug prevention activist, freelance writer, and Marine Corps officer.
