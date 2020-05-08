Why do planning commissions find it necessary to place stumbling blocks in front of every entrepreneur who comes in with a project?
The Traverse City Planning Commission approved 66 units to be built in the Morgan Farms development. It did not prove to be economically or environmentally feasible to develop that many units. Now a developer comes in and wants to build only eight houses with eight accessory apartments. The Planning Commission says “no, we don’t have enough information.”
The planning commissions takes no risk; the developer has all of the risk. Why is it required that the main house be owner-occupied in order to have an additional dwelling unit? There is a shortage of rental housing, yet restrictions are placed on property that causes the shortage.
In Garfield Township, a request was turned down to allow a U-Haul truck rental and storage facility to utilize the former K-Mart building. There is a car and truck rental business directly across the street and others rent vehicles in the neighborhood.
There is a huge mixture of uses in this area, including several large car dealerships with acres of cars. The Cherryland Center is functionally obsolete. Now Art Van is closing. The potential uses for these buildings are extremely limited.
The ownership of the Cherryland Center is split three ways; what are the chances of these owners getting together to redevelop the property? If Garfield Township wants to lead, then the township should condemn the property, purchase the property and offer it for redevelopment; at the very least the township should offer brownfield funds for the demolition of the existing buildings.
There’s an old military saying that states: Lead, follow or get out of the way. In these cases, just get out of the way and let the entrepreneurs lead the process. There are too many regulations.
Why is Traverse City purchasing the property as 115 Pine St. for a new parking structure without an appraisal? It looks like the City is paying a price that is more than twice what the property sold for just three years ago.
The need for the property is understandable, but why not use the established procedure of condemnation to acquire the property? This procedure assures the public and the private property owner that the property is being acquired at a fair price. Now it appears that the “Good Old Boys” are enriching an unknown party. Who is DJC Investments, Inc., anyway?
Why is the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) spending nearly $40,000 of our money for a study of the Horizon Book Store building? The study is to be done by an out-of-state company. How much of the fee is just for them to learn about our region; after all, they can’t make recommendations if they know nothing about the area.
Even after we pay them to study the area what can they possibly determine in their study? Is the DDA going to purchase the property? It is up to a potential purchase to determine what to do with the property.
About the author: Michael Tarnow is a Realtor, appraiser and investor. He has lived in Traverse City since 1971.
