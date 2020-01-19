By Whitney Waara
The Pure Michigan brand is the envy of marketers far and wide, winning countless awards and drawing competitors’ attention. There is proven return on investment for travel promotion — in the form of increased traveler spending and number of visits, significant state and local tax revenues and job creation. Tax revenues from visitors are key to funding essential services like police and fire protection, schools, roads and infrastructure.
Unfortunately, funding for this successful and acclaimed program has been cut for this year. While the legislature and governor point fingers, Pure Michigan is on ice with no ads, billboards or other promotion to other states for the prime travel seasons of 2020.
Business leaders and promoters know investing in a strong brand and marketing pays off. But hitting the promotional peak and resting on your laurels isn’t an effective strategy: Consumers (and travelers) are fickle. Their memories are short, and competition is fierce.
While we hope differences can be put aside and funding restored, our elected leaders should realize the risk that comes with inaction. We will be irrevocably set back in attracting visitors — along with future residents and potential businesses — if resources aren’t put toward protecting our market share.
The U.S. Travel Association cautions the significance of lost market share if tourism promotion dollars are reduced: “When a state or city loses all or part of that funding, it cedes the economic benefits of tourism to another destination, as visitors simply choose to travel elsewhere. It can take years to recover from the loss of new visitors and subsequent economic activity.”
Years ago, Colorado saw a swift and dramatic impact when it zeroed out its promotion budget. The state’s overall leisure travel market share slipped 30 percent and state revenues decreased $1.4 billion in the first year, later reaching $2.4 billion per year in losses. Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Washington took big blows to their economies and learned the lessons of reduced promotion. A decade or more later, they still struggle to compensate for ground lost to their neighbors.
If the Pure Michigan brand becomes less prominent — or worse, goes dark — other destinations are ready to step in and grab market share. Travel Wisconsin is eager to leverage its increased budget this year, and Gov. Evers appears willing to seek additional increases to promote the state as a tourist destination in the future. As of 2017, Illinois spends upward of 50 cents more per capita on marketing than Michigan, while midwestern neighbors with lower per capita spending ramp up. They know billions in tax revenues are up for grabs, and their legislatures would love to entice loyal Michigan visitors.
In December, Rep. Jack O’Malley introduced a bill to restore the Pure Michigan budget; something we strongly support. If the legislature adopted and the governor signed it, our state can continue leveraging its iconic brand. I urge the legislature and governor to support the brand that inspires people with the dream of adventure, unmatched beauty, clean waters and creativity.
Pure Michigan draws the imagination to new places and warm memories. What if that ideal disappeared?
About the author: Whitney Waara is the vice president of strategy for Traverse City Tourism.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.