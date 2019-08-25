By Diane Emling
First, some history: Between 2015 and 2019, NMC eliminated eight faculty positions.
However, in 2018 there were 10 more administrative staff and nine more professional staff than there were 10 years earlier despite fewer students and faculty in need of being “administered.”
In those same four years (2015-2019), the Bureau of Labor Statistics documents that the cost of living increased 8.6 percent. NMC faculty pay has gone up 1.3 percent, tuition has increased 14 percent, and administrative salaries have increased 26.5 percent. (NMC Faculty Voice, citing ACS Table 23)
Tim Nelson’s salary is reportedly based on the average of college presidents’ salaries nationally. Whether or not a national standard is appropriate given our size, there is an agreed upon benchmark. To their credit, the trustees seem committed to achieving it.
For 25 years, NMC faculty salaries were also based on a benchmark: the average faculty pay at Michigan community colleges. Since the salary study was done each fall, based on the prior academic year’s data, NMC faculty pay was always one year behind the average pay of their peers. Still, it was a transparent system. Faculty felt they were being treated fairly. Now faculty salaries have fallen to 18 percent lower than the average of their peers.
Tim Nelson announced that he would no longer honor that benchmark, and would give faculty pay increases, if any, in January based on fall tuition revenue. Nothing else in NMC’s budget is held this way. What input did Nelson seek before making this decision? There was no mention in the minutes of Planning and Budget Council, Faculty Council, the group that directly supervises faculty or memo from any administrator.
The state of Michigan produces community college reports using common definitions and a benchmark: full time-equated students. According to these reports, NMC has total operating funds of $19,449 per full time-equated student, the highest in the state, compared to a state average of $15,386. NMC is reporting as dedicating 40 percent of its total revenue to instruction, which is below the state average of 41.47 percent.
So 14 Michigan community colleges with less revenue per student than NMC devote more of their available revenue to instruction than NMC. (Michigan Community College Data Inventory Report; Center for Educational Performance and Information. 2017-2018)
Clearly the current stalemate is not because NMC couldn’t afford a pay increase for faculty, who are now 18 percent below their statewide peers. It is not that they don’t deserve it. NMC’s faculty is considered outstanding, and expectations for faculty continue to increase. It isn’t that faculty are stubborn. They have said that they would accept whatever result a mediator concludes is fair (which administration would not commit to).
What does the faculty want? Here is my guess: A return to the prior bench-marking standard, and some of those eight faculty positions restored. A hold on administrative/professional hiring?
A little professional respect would go a long way, too. But don’t hold your breath.
About the author: Diane Emling is faculty emeritus, retired from NMC after teaching for 25 years and serving for five years as the academic dean. She is active in many community agencies and initiatives.
