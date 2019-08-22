We need to support all of our students and quit pointing out that Bloomfield Hills has $4,500 per student that we do not have.
They are paying that extra money from a locally voted property tax. They anticipated that the legislature would improve the foundation grant and eliminate this disparity and that they would not have to pay extra to maintain their level of support.
- Instead, the legislature has diverted statewide support of schools to fund other areas. If we had the state level of support that we had in 2007, we would have the funds necessary to fund all of our schools at the level recommended by the Michigan School Finance Research Collaborative plus an additional $1.7 billion annually to use.
- Instead of supporting education, state legislatures have redirected this money and eliminated other funding sources, leaving us in our current position of being dead last in state funding.
We have allowed our legislature to play games.
Currently they are suggesting that we change the name of sales tax on gasoline to a “fuel tax,” thereby eliminating $814 million per year from the school aid fund. The constitution requires a specific portion of “sales tax” for education. Naming it a “fuel tax” eliminates that requirement and allows dollars to go elsewhere.
Spending the school aid fund for community colleges was a new draw on the fund, allowing the legislature to spend the support for other programs and to eliminate some other beneficial taxes.
Our governor has recommended a new tax on gasoline to support our roads. If that is enacted, she will be able to use the revenues generated for intended educational funding. If we allow the diversion of the sales tax by calling it by another name, she will have the money for roads, but education will continue to diminish.
We must stand up for education and demand that this kind of budget balancing be stopped and return our schools to the level of support that they had in 2007.
Where were you, Sen. Schmidt, when this was done? We need senators and representatives to stand up for education. If we are to compete for employment with other high-performing states — i.e. Massachusetts — it will not be because we allowed our historical support for education to be diverted to other areas. We must support our schools to prepare our students for competition.
The MSFRC study recommends funding schools for base operations as well as educating children who experience poverty, transportation funds for schools and additional funding for special education.
The out-of-formula schools such as Bloomfield Hills would no longer need to levy local millage to maintain their programs. We must expect support from our legislature for education, not a continuation of deceit, as our schools suffer losses from their actions or non actions.
About the author: James A. McKimmy worked as the superintendent of schools at Charlevoix, Cadillac Area Public School and Jackson Northwest School District. He also is retired from the Midland County Intermediate School District.
