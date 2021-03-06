By Jim Carruthers
The media attention our community has received more recently is unfortunate and potentially damaging to our growing and diverse economy Up North.
Northern Michigan has long been a politically diverse and independent community. Our residents hold strong values for their personal rights and protections. We have long been a region that attracts and welcomes people from all over the world. They come here to recreate in our abundant natural resources and to enjoy the welcoming small town character that Traverse City still offers. Through time, this community has grown to be more respectful toward political and social diversity.
Political differences and party politics have been for the most part respectful Up North. Often our political leaders respectfully “agree to disagree” on issues so that they can move forward without incident. That’s not to say our systems are perfect but it does suggest politics can be respectful. No one should feel intimidated or made to feel uncomfortable, especially while respectfully offering public comment to elected leaders.
Most agree that gun ownership is protected under our Constitution. In more rural areas like Traverse City, where hunting is part of our economic diversity, residents understand guns are a part of life here. That said, guns have there place but they should not be displayed in ways that intimidate residents, especially during a public meeting.
No one is denying those who qualify the right to bear arms. They are only suggesting that while conducting public business, there is no need to intimidate or to show aggression over any one person because of political differences or opinions by grabbing a weapon.
Traverse City is a diverse and welcoming place that relies on a robust tourist economy. We also are working to grow our economic base by attracting a younger tech savvy workforce. Recent actions by some of our local political leaders does not give the impression we are a stable or diverse community that wants to grow its base. It only intimidates and scares people away. We Are Traverse City and we can do better.
During these challenging times, we as a community must work together to show others that we are a safe and responsible place so as not to damage our economic growth any further. We must rise above the rhetoric and be more respectful of our differences and we must not intimidate anyone.
As mayor, I apologize for the missteps by some of our political leaders in the region. I have heard from many key opinion leaders locally and most share my concern. I continue to welcome and support all people who live and travel to Traverse City without intimidation. As an International City of Peace, we welcome everyone.