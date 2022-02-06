The underlying principle of sports is that one team wins and the other loses. Without that reality we would not have sports; no American pastimes like the NFL, NBA, or the College Football Bowl season, or for that matter the Olympics, or even little league. How would our society function if each team proclaimed itself the winner no matter what the score?
In the face of this proven reality, former President Donald Trump is peddling the dangerous “Big Lie.” No US judge or any official state election officer supports his lies. He lost.
His behavior runs afoul of the core principle of sports; rules that no doubt most Americans overwhelmingly support when they enjoy sports. Why should the underlying premise of winners and losers change just because it is political sport instead of athletic sport? The answer is, it shouldn’t. Encouraging fellow Americans to support lies told by politicians in the face of defeat is counter to how we play the game.
So, it is disturbing to see increasingly pervasive political poor sportsmanship bleeding into actual poor sportsmanship. Dallas Cowboys Quarterback, Dak Prescott applauded fans who threw trash at referees after a controversial call ended the team’s playoff hopes after a recent Sunday game.
This act of poor sportsmanship encouraging fans to literally trash the refs because one doesn’t like the call — is dangerous.
Healthy athletic competition and the ability to accept a win or a loss graciously is one of the building blocks of sports. Without it, our entire sports entertainment paradigm would collapse.
We need to call wins and losses for what they are. Sometimes heartbreaking, yes, but part of life. Too bad some of our former and current political leaders either didn’t learn those lessons on the sports field; or they were losers then as they are now.
Let’s hold politicians to the same standards we hold our athletes. Let’s play all four quarters and may the best win and the loser accept loss with dignity. And in case no one has said it, please don’t throw trash at the refs because your team lost the game.
About the author: Megan Giles Cooney is a writer and artist, who is a summer resident of Northport. She is graduate of Denison University in Ohio and the daughter of Bob Giles, member of the Record-Eagle editorial board, and the late Dr. Nancy Giles. She and her husband Jay, and their two children, Walker and Caroline, lived in Asia for eight years. She worked in television news, and for Daimler Chrysler earlier in her career.