In 1997 the Grand Traverse County Commissioners agreed to a proposal by the Traverse City DDA that would allow the DDA to “capture” tax revenue due the County from properties within the city. The term of the agreement was 30 years and would allow the City DDA to finance “core infrastructure improvements” within the city with county funds. This arrangement is known as Tax Increment Financing (TIF97).
The stated benefit of TIF97, per the DDA, is that the “captured” tax revenue, totaling millions of dollars, would “spur private development in the city driving up tax revenue over time and upon expiration of the TIF all of the taxing authorities, that participate, will reap the beneﬁt of increased taxes created by the extraordinary value resulting from the TIF financed infrastructure improvements.”
So, when TIF97 expires in 2027 the county will be rewarded for its investment in the city’s 30-year infrastructure improvements. It’s important to note that the Commission on Aging, Senior Center, and Veterans Affairs millages are participants as well.
At least that was the plan.
The DDA is now building the case that a third parking deck, on the west side of Traverse City, can only be financed by the city unilaterally extending TIF97 for 8 or 12 more years beyond the initial 30-year term agreed upon by both the city and county in 1997, thus costing the county an additional $7M-$12M in lost revenue. An extension that I and the current County Board of Commissioners strongly oppose.
Traverse City Mayor Carruthers is on the right side of the debate, commenting “I want to keep a promise past city leaders made to let it expire. It’s been a good tool, an economic tool for us, it’s been beneficial to the downtown but it’s sort of been treated as a cookie jar for us.”
And how does the DDA justify a $15-$19M parking deck when Richard Lewis prefaced his presentation to the DDA/City by saying: “No matter what happens, if the deck is built it is not going to resolve all the parking issues we have downtown or in the city ... It can’t happen, there’s just not enough room ... we need to work with our public partner BATA so we don’t make cars come downtown.”
Doesn’t a new deck encourage more cars to come downtown into an area where “there’s just not enough room”?
The DDA’s proposed parking deck will have 370 parking spaces replacing a surface parking lot of 103 parking spaces, for a net gain of 267 spaces. The project’s total financed cost is estimated at $25M. Meaning the net cost for the additional 267 parking spaces is $94,000 per parking space. Plus, it’s anticipated there’ll be a loss of an additional 156 surface parking spaces resulting in a net gain of 111 parking spaces on West Front St.
I feel strongly that there are several capital projects within the county where the $12-$15M would best be directed, paying bigger dividends for all of the county’s residents.
About the author: Gordon La Pointe is a Grand Traverse County Commissioner who represents Acme, Whitewater and East Bay Townships.
About the forum: The forum is a periodic column of opinion written by Record-Eagle readers in their areas of expertise. Submissions of 500 words or less may be made by emailing letters@record-eagle.com. Please include biographical information and a photo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.